Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,869 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.44 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

