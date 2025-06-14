Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $67,000 in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 332,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 246,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 251,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,649,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $542.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 81.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

