Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

