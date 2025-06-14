Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $654,751,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,427,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,545,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

