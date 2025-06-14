Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $224,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $282.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

