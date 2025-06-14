Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
