Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

