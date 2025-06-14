SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.18 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

