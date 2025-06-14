SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $568,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.