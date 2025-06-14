Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Short Interest Up 422.5% in May

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,700 shares, a growth of 422.5% from the May 15th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Company Profile

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

