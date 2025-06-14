Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSREY. BNP Paribas downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on SSREY

Swiss Re Trading Down 0.9%

Swiss Re Company Profile

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $46.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.