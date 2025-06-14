Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 2.2%
OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $16.66 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
