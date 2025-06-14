Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 2.2%

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $16.66 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

