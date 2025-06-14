The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9%

Allstate stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.01. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.