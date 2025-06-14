The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cognex from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Cognex stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. Cognex has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

