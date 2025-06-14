The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,127,000 after acquiring an additional 419,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,104,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,430,000 after buying an additional 274,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 35.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,262,000 after buying an additional 2,882,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after buying an additional 134,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,455,000 after buying an additional 721,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

