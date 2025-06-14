Top Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – June 12th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Oracle, Broadcom, Alphabet, and Coinbase Global are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, operate and maintain essential physical assets such as roads, bridges, power plants, pipelines and telecommunications networks. Because these businesses often earn regulated or contract-based revenues over the long term, they tend to generate predictable cash flows and steady dividends, making them attractive to investors seeking stable income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.77. 125,815,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,790,038. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $24.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.84. 48,155,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,671,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $202.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.36.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,617,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,897,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 207.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.15. 14,729,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,331,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,221. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 3.61.

