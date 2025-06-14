Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the May 15th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance

Shares of TYHOF stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

