Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 897,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,660,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.
About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
