TransAlta (TSE:TA) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.22.

About TransAlta

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$15.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$9.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.25.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

