Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DCO opened at $76.56 on Thursday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 14.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 588,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

