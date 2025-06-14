UMB Bank n.a. Buys 504 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 66.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $443,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,534,199.82. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,319. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.