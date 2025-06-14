Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 75.2% in May

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 164,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of UNICY opened at $3.98 on Friday. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.