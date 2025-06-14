Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,067 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 306,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

