Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $80.82.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
