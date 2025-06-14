Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.68. 7,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Vår Energi AS Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.
Vår Energi AS Company Profile
Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vår Energi AS
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.