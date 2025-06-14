Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.68. 7,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.