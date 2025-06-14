Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.16 ($33.52) and traded as high as €30.71 ($35.30). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €30.56 ($35.13), with a volume of 1,666,595 shares.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 1.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.16.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

