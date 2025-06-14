Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in May

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VRLAF opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.