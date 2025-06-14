Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in May

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VRLAF opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.55.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
