Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 8.2%

NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,792,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,098,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,613,460.88. This trade represents a 6.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 881,645 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,968. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31,597.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,399,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

