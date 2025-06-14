Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, an increase of 398.6% from the May 15th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 578,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vivakor stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Vivakor has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

