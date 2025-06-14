Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 84.1% in May

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vivendi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.05.
Vivendi Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
