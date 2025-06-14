Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 84.1% in May

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Vivendi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

