Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 66,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 85,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.
