Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 303.9% in May

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vonovia Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.73.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 72.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia Increases Dividend
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vonovia
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.