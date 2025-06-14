Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 303.9% in May

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 72.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

