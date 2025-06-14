Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.