Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,102 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

