Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,019 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3%

BTI stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.