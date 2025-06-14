Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 181 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,194.60. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.12, for a total value of $4,237,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,769.44. This represents a 80.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $364.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.14.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.10.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

