Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 751 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

