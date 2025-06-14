Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after buying an additional 8,584,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after buying an additional 3,974,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,451,000 after buying an additional 3,684,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after buying an additional 3,216,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,022.72. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

