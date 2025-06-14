Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

