Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $413,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

