Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $223.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average is $247.37. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.