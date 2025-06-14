Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

