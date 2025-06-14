Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 224,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.