Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7%

MDLZ opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

