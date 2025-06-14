Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 132.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after buying an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after buying an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,933,000 after buying an additional 420,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $292.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.37 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.