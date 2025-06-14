Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.83. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

