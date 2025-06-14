Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOVR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOVR opened at $18.14 on Friday. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $346.11 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.15.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Company Profile

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

