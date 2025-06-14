Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.