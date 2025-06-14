Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 888 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after buying an additional 758,024 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after buying an additional 676,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of MTUM opened at $229.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.69. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $234.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.