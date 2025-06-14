Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,649.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3,907.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 187,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $43.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.
